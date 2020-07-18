Deadly shooting under investigation in Vallejo

article

Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Thursday at 11:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Harbor Way.

Responding officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Vallejo Fire Department and an ambulance also responded, but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is a 21-year-old Vallejo resident.

As of Friday night, his name was being withheld until his next of kin had been notified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact (707) 648-4531.