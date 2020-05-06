Expand / Collapse search

Debate ensues over San Francisco providing alcohol, drugs to homeless in hotels

By Aaron Wilson
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Critics say SF should not provide weed, alcohol to homeless

Critics say San Francisco should not provide weed, alcohol to homeless, while supervisors want to make the city safer for the unsheltered.

SAN FRANCISCO - Some people are upset with the city of San Francisco for providing alcohol, marijuana, and methadone for homeless living in hotels right now.

The city's department of public health confirmed on Twitter it is giving those drugs to addicts.

Officials wrote that the program is not funded by taxpayer dollars.

The department said the drugs "help guests successfully complete isolation and quarantine and have significant individual and public health benefits in the COVID-19 pandemic."

A debate ensued on the Twitter string. 