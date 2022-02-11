Deputies look for missing 15-year-old San Pablo boy

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old San Pablo boy.

They identified the boy as Kendall Larshawn Gibson, who is described as Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and blue shoes.

Kendall was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near his home in the Bay View neighborhood in San Pablo, authorities said.

He may have been spotted near the Pinole Vista Shopping Center earlier Friday morning.

If you have any information, call the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at (925) 646-2441.