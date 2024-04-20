Former Oakland police officer injured in on-duty collision has died

A 29-year-old former Oakland police officer who was critically hurt on duty in a 2018 vehicle collision died of his injuries on Saturday, the police department said.

Jordan Wingate was injured on Aug. 13, 2018, when his patrol car collided with a civilian car and then a parked semi-trailer truck, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his father, Randell Wingate, a retired police captain.

The officer was responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area of Seventh Street and Middle Harbor when the collision occurred, according to the GoFundMe page.

Wingate was medically retired in 2020, the department said in a statement.

He was born Feb. 19, 1995, in Walnut Creek. He started his career with the Oakland Police Department as a cadet in 2013, according to the GoFundMe page. He graduated from the department's police academy in 2017.

Wingate was named "Rookie of the Year" in 2018 by the Oakland Police Officers Association, the department said.

Wingate is the 55th Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty, the department said. Funeral arrangements are pending.