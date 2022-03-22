article

A desperate search was underway in Northern Nevada for 18-year-old Naomi Irion who authorities believed was abducted from a parking lot 10 days ago.

Lyon County sheriff’s officials said the teen was last seen when a man wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt got into her car. Family members said surveillance video showed the man "forced his way into" her car and drove away with her in it.

Irion’s four-door sedan was found three days later in an industrial park near Interstate 80, not far from the parking lot where she was last seen.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspected kidnapper seen walking through the parking lot, with hopes of generating leads. They also said the suspect may be driving a dark-colored Chevrolet High Country four-door pick-up truck from the 2020 model year or newer.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Nevada released surveillance images of the man they believe abducted 18-year-old Naomi Irion who disappeared on March 12, 2022.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe Irion was abducted before dawn on March 12 from the parking lot outside a Walmart where she was planning to catch an employee bus to work at a Reno-area Panasonic facility.

Detectives said Irion was active on social media and her cellphone until 5:23 a.m., a minute before the man entered her car. The phone has not been found and is no longer active, the investigator said.

She lives nearby with her older brother, Casey Valley, who reported her missing when she didn’t return home by the following day.

Photos distributed by the sheriff’s office showed Irion making a convenience store purchase shortly before she disappeared.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance image of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion the morning she disappeared on March 12, 2022. Expand

"We believe there’s some information out there that hasn’t reached us yet," Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill said.

Family members said a candlelight vigil for the teen was planned Tuesday evening.

"Please save my daughter and bring her home," her mother, Diana Irion, said during an emotional press conference on Tuesday. "We need this word to be spread nationwide."

The mother said she arrived in the Reno area Monday from the South African capital of Pretoria, where she said she and her husband, Herve Irion, a U.S. State Department official, are assigned to the U.S. foreign service.

Irion's sister also made a tearful plea for any tips that could bring her sister home.

"This is life or death for a beautiful and fun and amazing sister, daughter, and friend," said Tamara Cartwright. "She's just starting her adult life. She hasn't even gone to college yet. She just graduated high school," the sister said, as she called for anyone with information to come forward.

Sheriff's officials said they were working closely with the FBI and surrounding law enforcement agencies in the case.

They urged anyone with information about Irion's disappearance to contact them through Facebook, through email at detective@lyon-county.org, or by calling the sheriff's office dispatch at 775-463-6620.

The Associated Press contributed to this story which was reported from Oakland, Calif.