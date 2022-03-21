San Francisco police seek missing woman

article

San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Madyson James, 29, was last seen on March 20 in the 1900 block of Union Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that she does not frequent any particular areas.

Anyone who sees her should contact their local law enforcement agency. Please be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

