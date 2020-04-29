Developer to donate building destroyed by arsonists to UC Berkeley: report

The developer of an Emeryville apartment building that was twice destroyed by arsonists told the Bay Area News Group that he plans to donate it to UC Berkeley for student housing.

Rick Holliday, of Emeryville-based Holliday Development, said in an interview that he will donate the building, known as The Intersection on 3800 San Pablo Ave., to the university in about six to eight months.

“Let’s try to make something positive out of this bad experience,” Holliday told the newspaper.

While under construction, the development was destroyed in July 2016 by a suspicious six-alarm fire that also torched a nearby car repair shop. The building was apparently set ablaze again in May 2017 also while under construction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later concluded the fires were deliberately set, but no one has ever been arrested.