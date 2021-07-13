Disney World offers Florida residents tickets for just $54 a day

article

Walt Disney World is now offering Florida residents a sweet deal for some summer fun.

Florida residents can now purchase a 4-day ticket for $215, which is $54 a day, plus tax. The ticket is valid for admission to one park per day but you can choose to upgrade the tickets into park hoppers, allowing you to visit multiple parks, for $35 more per ticket.

RELATED: Disney World giving 50 people free trip to parks for 50th anniversary

If you want to visit Disney's water or sports parks, the theme park company said you can also add the water park and sports option for $30 more per ticket. This gives you the chance to visit a water park, golf course, or miniature golf course on each day of your ticket.

Then, there is the ‘Park Hopper Plus Option,’ which reportedly gives you the ability to visit more than one theme park per day and enjoy access to a water park, golf course, or miniature golf course for $50 more per ticket.

MORE NEWS: Disney World announces 2021 holiday festivities at the parks

If you do not want to visit the parks for four days, you can elect for smaller ticket packages, Disney World said. They have two- and three-day ticket options too but that changes the price to $75 per day for two days, $150 total, or $62 per day for three days, $185 total. Upgrades mentioned above can be added if desired.

Reservations are still needed to visit the Disney World parks. Admission with the tickets must be used by September 17, 2021. All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable.

Visit the Walt Disney World website to make your purchase.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.