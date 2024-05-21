'Disruptions' at UC Santa Cruz prompt remote learning

article

Pro-Palestinian students and staff who blocked the roads to the UC Santa Cruz campus on Monday prompted the chancellor to announce that classes would be remote on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In an email, Chancellor Cynthia Levine said she made the "difficult decision" after the "disruptions" and blocked roads.

In addition, Monday also marked the first day of a UAW strike. Roughly 2,000 graduate student workers walked off their jobs, protesting the UC system's recent crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses across the state.

The walkout involved teaching assistants, researchers and other academic workers.



UC administrators said these graduate students are in violation of a no-strike clause in their contract.

In addition, the chancellor said that a pro-Palestinian tent encampment that was previously in the Quarry Plaza has moved to an area near the Barn Theater.

She said in her email that the university has told those in the tents to "disband this second unlawful encampment. Failure to do so may result in discipline."

Pro-Palestinian signs and encampment at UC Santa Cruz. May 20, 2024

