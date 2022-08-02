Dodgers icon Vin Scully dies at 94

The baseball world mourns the loss of a beloved broadcaster as Vin Scully has died at 94.

The hall-of-fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers died Tuesday.

The news of Scully’s death comes a little over a year after his wife Sandra died from her battle with ALS. Back on February 2021, Scully had also mourned the death of his longtime friend and fellow Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda.

"I want to express my gratitude for all your kind messages about my beloved Sandi. And with the loss of my dear friend Tommy, it's been quite a lot to bear," Scully said on social media in 2021.

Dodgers fans and baseball fans across the world remember Scully's storytelling during his 67-year run as the voice of Los Angeles baseball.

The New York native’s journey with the Dodgers began in 1950 when the team played their home games in Brooklyn. Scully followed the Dodgers in the team’s move to Los Angeles in 1958.

Many Angelenos remember Scully for his iconic call of Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Scully provided a memorable play-by-play call of injured Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson limping way to the batters box before delivering a two-run walkoff home run to give Los Angeles a 5-4 win over the heavily-favored Oakland Athletics.

"In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened," Scully said on-air seconds after Gibson’s home run.

In addition to calling Dodgers games, Scully occasionally called NFL games PGA Tour golf. He also called nationally-televised sporting events for both CBS and NBC on top of calling every Dodgers game through 2016.

Scully’s illustrious career in the broadcast booth landed him in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and in 2016, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.