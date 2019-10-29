Donations for Kincade Fire victims pour into San Jose

The devastating pictures from the Kincade Fire are prompting people from all over the Bay Area to want to help. Residents in San Jose have started to collect donations for fire victims.

Some 90 miles away in San Jose, Gabriel Lopez can see and smell the smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, reminded of the devastating toll it’s had on the North Bay.

“The fear and everything that they are going through and the loss and wonder of what’s going to happen,” said Everything Goes Movers Owner Gabriel Lopez.

As the owner of “Everything Goes Movers” Moving Company, Lopez volunteered for last year’s Camp Fire in Paradise loading and moving trucks. This time, he didn't want to arrive empty handed.

“I’m going to go up there and fill my truck up,” said Lopez. “That way I’m able to bring something this time.”

He asked the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa what they needed. So far, he’s collected water, toiletries and non-perishable food.

“He wanted to do something for the Kincade Fire and right when I heard that I said what do you need,” said Little Orchard Self Storage Manager Melissa Volau.

Little Orchard Self Storage on Little Orchard Street didn't hesitate to donate a unit.

Some of the donations came from Jeremy Taylor’s front porch. Taylor is with the Willow Glen Neighborhood Association.

“It’s terrible what has happened with all of the fires and this doesn't look any better than the ones before,” said Taylor.

“The residents are resilient,” said Cynthia Shaw of the American Red Cross Northern California Chapter. “These residents have been through evacuations many times.”

The American Red Cross is accepting monetary donations manning 16 shelters for 2,800 fire evacuees.

The Humane Society of Silicon Valley is looking for people to adopt homeless animals from two North Bay shelters. They’ve taken in 18 dogs, 16 cats, and two rabbits.

“We’ve helped people out in their hour of need knowing that they may be there for us as well

even if that doesn't happen it's the right thing to do,” said Carol Novello, president of the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.

For Lopez, it’s his first time collecting donations and the task is a bit daunting but his vision and his goal is to provide some comfort.

“I want them to know we care about them, that we are here for them,” said Lopez.

Lopez said he will make a Costco run and buy boxes of food if he has to fill his truck. He will be collecting donations at Little Orchard Self Storage all day Wednesday and the plan is to drive donations up north on Thursday.

