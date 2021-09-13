Double homicide, triple shooting and fatal FBI agent shooting all on a Monday in Oakland

It was a particularly violent Monday in Oakland when police reported a double homicide, a triple shooting and a fatal shooting by an FBI agent.

First, two people died in a fatal shooting and more may have been wounded in Oakland's Millsmont neighborhood.

Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene on the 3400 block of 68th Avenue around 3:15 p.m. near Burbank Preschool.

The two deaths are the 91st and 92nd homicides of 2021, according to police. That compares to 67 homicides on this same date last year.

Just 15 minutes later in the Fruitvale section, there was another deadly shooting. An FBI agent fatally shot someone while a US Marshals task force attempted to arrest a suspect wanted on a warrant.

Early Monday evening, three people were wounded in a shooting near the Fruitvale BART station.

Police received calls at 5:14 p.m. about the shooting in the 3300 block of E. 12th Street. One person was in critical condition and two were in stable condition following the shooting, according to police.

Police did not give out any suspect information nor did they say if there have been any arrests.

Bay City News contributed to this report.