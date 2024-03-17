Dr. Dre suffered three strokes amid hospitalization for brain aneurysm

article

In 2021, music mogul Dr. Dre was treated for a brain aneurysm and confined to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for two weeks. Years later, Dre is talking about his hospitalization, revealing he suffered three strokes during his stay.

A guest on SiriusXM's "This Life of Mine with James Corden ," the rapper detailed events leading up to his stay in the ICU.

"I just woke up and I felt something right behind my right ear," he recalled. "Worst pain I ever felt. And I got up and I went on about my day and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there. [She was] like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care. And I got to urgent care and they're like, ‘No this is serious.’"

"Next thing you know I'm blacking out. I'm in and out of consciousness and I end up in the ICU," he explained.

"I was there for two weeks," he shared. "I'm hearing the doctors coming in, [saying] ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.'"

During that two-week period, Dre said, he experienced three strokes .

Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, remembers asking doctors if there was anything he could have done to prevent this.

"I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that," adding that he was actively lifting weights and running to stay in physical shape at the time of his aneurysm. "I said, ‘Would that have prevented it, if I had worked out a little bit harder or ate different or something like that?’"

Doctors informed him that high blood pressure was hereditary and commonly detected in Black men. "They call it the silent killer," he said.

"It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that's for sure, when you go through that situation," he told Corden of the ordeal. "It's crazy. Especially when I was on my way home from the hospital because, possibly, that couldn't have happened."

"Now knowing I had no control over that, it's just something that could happen out of the blue. You wake up and go, ‘S---. OK, I’m here.'… Isn't that the weirdest thing?" he admitted to Corden. "It's just something you can't control."

