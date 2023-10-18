Earthquake rattles Sacramento area

An earthquake rattled the Sacramento area on Wednesday morning.

The USGS reported the quake about 9:30 a.m. near Isleton. It was originally reported with a magnitude of 4.6 by the USGS, but has been downgraded to a 4.1.

Isleton is in Sacramento County on the delta about 28 miles northwest of Stockton.

Isleton City Manager Chuck Bergson said city officials got the alert 30 seconds after the quake.

There have been numerous calls about merchandise and bottles falling off the shelves, he said. And the city has sent out crews to inspect the roads and bridges.

People in the Bay Area felt the quake, too, including in the East Bay cities of Oakland and Antioch.

The MyShake app, which sends an alert when an earthquake is detected, warned that this quake was far stronger, causing some immediate confusion.

App users in the Bay Area were alerted that it registered a magnitude of 5.7.

Even though the quake wasn't felt in San Mateo County's coastal Pacifica, high school students were told to drop, cover and roll after they received the MyShake alert.

A science teacher told the students it was a teachable moment.

The earthquake comes one day before the annual Great Shakeout Day, where millions of people worldwide will practice earthquake drills.