East Contra Costa County firefighters battle 3 fires in 8 hours

Firefighters in east Contra Costa County on Tuesday put out three fires in eight hours.

The most recent was at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Dutch Slough Road, just outside the Oakley city limits.

Richard Ogden told KTVU that he accidentally started it.



"I was putting gas in my generator," he said. "I started it and it sparked and 'Boom,' I feel bad. My girl dogs were inside and I don't think they got out."

There wasn't a nearby hydrant, so firefighters had to run a hose about half a block to pump water out of the slough.

There were no reports of injuries.

The other two vegetation fires were reported on Monday in nearby Knightsen.