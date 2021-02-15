East San Jose gym temporarily closes, tell members they were served court order

article

A San Jose gym that defied Santa Clara County's COVID restrictions says they have temporarily closed after being served a court order.

In an email to members obtained by KTVU, the East San Jose business, California Ripped Fitness apologized for the closure over the weekend and said the business had no choice.

"If we didn't close now we would of been shut down permanently." It continued, "We are still fighting our legal battle for your rights and ours, hopefully we will be open soon."

The gym has recently accrued $550,000 in fines for operating indoors in violation of Santa Clara County's health order.

KTVU reported earlier this month that the county had 35 complaints against the gym since December.

The gym owners could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

KTVU's Azenith Smith contributed to this report.