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Human remains found during Easter egg hunt, California authorities say

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published  April 6, 2026 12:02pm PDT
California
FOX 11
Human remains found during Easter egg hunt: LBPD

Human remains found during Easter egg hunt: LBPD

Possible human remains were found during an Easter egg hunt in Long Beach, according to police.

The Brief

    • The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of East 59th Street and DeForest Avenue on Sunday.
    • Police say human remains were found during the egg hunt.
    • As of Sunday, it is unknown who was found dead in that area. Officials did not say how long the remains may have been there.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - An Easter egg hunt took an extremely dark turn in Long Beach on Sunday.

What we know:

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of East 59th Street and DeForest Avenue on Sunday.

Police say human remains were found during the egg hunt.

How long had the remains been there?

What we don't know:

As of Sunday, it is unknown who was found dead in that area. Officials did not say how long the remains may have been there.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the human remains discovery.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Long Beach Police Department.

CaliforniaCrime and Public Safety