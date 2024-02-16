Expand / Collapse search

Ebony alert activated for missing 'at-risk' teen with disability

By Katy St. Clair
Missing Persons
Bay City News
San Francisco Police Department is asking for help locating Mizan Dadres-Oman, 16, 5’6", 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Oman was last seen on Feb. 14, 2024 around 4:30pm. She was wearing a black hoodie, salmon shirt and maroon sweatpants. (

SAN FRANCISCO - An Ebony Alert has gone out for a missing 16-year-old girl, California Highway Patrol said Friday.   

Mizan Dadres-Oman was last seen on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. in San Francisco in the area of Foerster Street and Teresita Boulevard.   

SFPD says Dadres-Oman is considered "at-risk due to the fact she suffers from central auditory processing disorder and has the logic and reasoning of a 10-12-year-old."

Dadres-Oman is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, salmon-colored shirt and maroon sweatpants.   

The Ebony Alert went out to San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.   

Anyone who sees Dadres-Oman should call 911 immediately.   