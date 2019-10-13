El Granada man arrested after probation search turns up drugs, weapons

article

A 24-year-old resident of El Granada, in unincorporated San Mateo County, was arrested Saturday morning during a probation search of his home, after sheriff's deputies found illegal weapons and drugs there.

Michael Mountain faces felony charges of possession of a short-barreled rifle and large-capacity magazines, as well as possession of a controlled substance, after officers did a probation search of his home in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue at about 10 a.m. Saturday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found several high-capacity rifle ammunition magazines, a semi-automatic rifle and a sawed-off shotgun, in addition to the drugs.

Anyone with information relating to this arrest is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at (800) 547-2700.