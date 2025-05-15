Elizabeth Holmes’ partner raises millions for his blood-testing start-up

The partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has raised more than $3 million for a blood-testing startup, and he’s hoping investors can help bring in even more.

Holmes, 41, is serving an 11-year sentence at a federal prison in Texas for fraud after duping investors into believing her startup, Theranos, had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a wide range of diseases and conditions from just a few drops of blood.

Holmes shares two young children with her partner, 33-year-old Billy Evans, who has since launched a startup of his own, called Haemanthus.

According to The New York Times, the company claims it can test blood, saliva, and urine in seconds.

The Times reported that Evans’ company, which is named after a flower also known as the blood lily, has already raised $3.5 million from family and friends and is seeking $15 million more from investors in Austin and San Francisco.

‘This is not Theranos 2.0’

On Sunday, Haemanthus addressed the Times article on X, saying that company is not an offshoot of Theranos.

"This is not Theranos 2.0. Theranos attempted to miniaturize existing tests. Our approach is fundamentally different. We use light to read the complete molecular story in biological fluids, seeing patterns current tests can’t detect. Not an improvement. A different paradigm." the company wrote.

The company added that Holmes has no ties to Haemanthus.

"Setting the record straight. Elizabeth Holmes has zero involvement in Haemanthus. We've learned from her company's mistakes, but she has no role, now or future," the company wrote.

We've stayed quiet to build real tech, not conceal. Demonstrating, not promising.

Founded in 2024, Haemanthus initially focused on veterinary medicine before expanding into human applications.

The company said it uses photonics and artificial intelligence to detect diseases earlier.