Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as attorney for upper crust families testifies

A high-powered attorney, who worked with billionaire families on their trusts and estates, will continue his testimony for the prosecution Wednesday in the federal fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Daniel Mosley worked with the pre-eminent New York law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore for more than 30 years, managing trusts and developing relationships with the likes of Henry Kissinger.

Through Kissinger, he met Holmes and eventually introduced her to wealthy investors like the DeVos, Cox and Walton families. Mosley invested $6 million of his own money in the failed biotech startup.

Holmes is facing 10 counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly deceiving patients and investors in her company.

The prosecution finished direct examination and the defense will begin cross-examining Mosley first thing Wednesday in federal court in San Jose.

Follow below for live updates about the trial from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from a federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)