Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as Theranos witnesses testify

The fraud trial against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was set to resume Tuesday with employees from the failed blood testing company expected to take the witness stand for the prosecution.

The first witness in the case, Theranos’ former corporate controller So Han Spivey, who also goes by Danise Yam, began describing the company’s financial problems last week after opening statements concluded.

She will resume testifying before other employees and whistleblowers are expected to be called throughout the week. Court was canceled on Friday after a juror told Judge Edward Davila they were potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

All jurors were vaccinated and the judge canceled court "out of an abundance of caution," court officials said.

Holmes and her former partner "Sunny" Balwani are charged with ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy related to the failed blood testing. Blawani being tried in a separate trail that begins early next year.

Holmes is accused of lying to investors and patients, claiming her technology could conduct complex tests, which it could not, and was being used by the U.S. military.

Holmes’ attorneys say the company was merely a failure and Holmes never deceived investors, who should have understood the risks.