Elizabeth Holmes trial live updates: DeVos family investor testifies

The federal fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was back in session Tuesday with witnesses for the prosecution who resumed testimony after a nearly week-long hiatus.

Court was canceled on Wednesday following a water main break near the federal courthouse in San Jose while Holmes’ defense attorneys were in the middle of cross-examining Lisa Peterson, an investor for the DeVos family.

Peterson – who is in town from Michigan -- testified that she was part of a group that invested $100 million in Theranos. She is expected to resume her testimony Tuesday.

The trial has entered its eighth week of 13 scheduled weeks. Several more witnesses will take the stand for the prosecution before the defense begins calling witnesses.

