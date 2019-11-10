Elizabeth Warren opens Oakland campaign office

article

The first California campaign office for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to open this weekend in Oakland.

The office opening event is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 900 Alice St., No. 200, and speakers will include Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan, activist and organizer Tracey Corder, director of the Racial Justice Campaign and a steering committee member with the group Black Womxn For, and Nicole DeMont, California director of Elizabeth Warren for President.

Volunteers will conduct a canvass launch and trainings for supporters.