Campaign: Bernie Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital.
Biden in Bay Area for fundraising tour, says Trump "tells lies"
Former Vice-President Joe Biden was in the Bay Area Thursday for a series of fundraisers in Palo Alto and San Francisco.
Joe Biden makes campaign stops around the Bay Area
Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic primary candidate Joe Biden is making campaign stops around the Bay Area on Thursday.
Sen. Kamala Harris urges Twitter to suspend Trump's account
U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris has formally asked Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account.
Should Oprah run?
The chorus of calls is growing on social media for Oprah Winfrey to run for U.S. president in 2020 after she gave a stirring acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards last night. But the question is should she run? Would she win? And what does it say about U.S. politics if another media mogul were to enter high-profile politics.
Senate postpones healthcare vote
The US Senate has postponed a vote to approve healthcare reform. Allie Rasmus has the latest.
Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties
The Justice Department abruptly appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday night as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election that put him in the White House. Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers.
Scott Pruitt confirmed for EPA post
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA. Jana Katsuyama reports.
What happens now that the 9th Circuit Court has heard arguments for Trump's travel ban?
UC Hastings Law School Professor David Levine with analysis on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments on President Trump's travel ban Tuesday.
2 weeks in to presidency, Trump supporters say how he's doing
It's been 14 days since President Trump's inauguration and by all accounts it's been a whirlwind of executive orders, Cabinet picks and almost constant controversy. We spoke with supporters of the president on the eve of the inauguration and followed up on how they think he's doing so far.
Call for Mexico to push back against President Trump policies
An increasing number of Mexicans called for Mexico to push back against President Trump's policies including a proposed import tax that could affect the price of produce.
Bay Area woman receives tickets to Trump's inauguration ball & parade
An East Bay woman who was a volunteer for the Trump campaign is excited to go to Washington D.C. next week now that she's got her tickets to the inauguration ball and parade.
Hearing for Jeff Sessions disrupted
Protesters disrupted Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general on Tuesday, including two men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes and a woman wearing a pink crown. Lauren Blanchard reports.
New Congress begins work
Both chambers of Congress will be controlled by Republicans along with the White House. San Francisco Chronicle political analyst Joe Garofoli talks about what that means.
Recount underway for presidential election
UC Berkeley professor Philip Stark spoke to KTVU FOX 2 News @ 4P about the recount effort being sought in three battleground states.
2016 Election: Presidential & CA Senate races
San Francisco Chronicle political writer Joe Garofoli talks about the latest developments in the race for president and the race for California U.S. Senate seat.
Candidates prepare for first presidential debate
Four days from the first presidential debate, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are using very different tactics to prepare for the political showdown.
Wells Fargo CEO on hot seat
The bank executive faced tough questioning from U.S. Senators over how the bank handled new accounts for customers who didn't request them.
Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination
Hillary Clinton made history by accepting her party's nomination for president.
Donald Trump secures GOP nomination
Donald Trump has officially locked up the Republican nomination for president. Ross Palumbo reports.