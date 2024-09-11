The Brief Elon Musk offered to father a child with pop star Taylor Swift in response to her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. The world's richest man faced fierce backlash from users who called him "creepy" and accused him of sexual harassment.



Tech billionaire and fervent Trump supporter Elon Musk faced swift and pointed criticism for remarks he made about megastar Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

In a X post on Tuesday night, Musk implied he would father a child with the pop singer.

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk wrote to his 197 million followers, reacting to Swift's announcement that she is supporting Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the presidential debate ended Tuesday night.

Musk's post drew fierce backlash from X users, who accused him of being a creep and of sexual harassment, as Variety reported.

"You’re creepy. Full stop," wrote Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway.

"I’m sorry but the richest man on the planet casually telling a woman he’s not dating that he’s going to put a baby in her is so skin-crawlingly creepy I don’t know where to start," Armand Domalewski, a pro-Democratic data scientist, wrote on X.

Another user flat-out called it "sexual harrasment."

Swift wrote on Tuesday night that her endorsement was partially prompted by Trump’s decision to post artificial intelligence-generated pictures suggesting that she had endorsed him. One showed Swift dressed as Uncle Sam, and the text said "Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for DONALD TRUMP."

Trump’s posts "brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," Swift wrote. She added that "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."

Trump said Wednesday that Swift’s move "was just a question of time." He told "Fox & Friends" that Swift is "a very liberal person" who "seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price in the marketplace."

Chris Megerian of the Associated Press contributed to this report.