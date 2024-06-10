Expand / Collapse search

Bird strike forces flight from Oakland airport to return

Published  June 10, 2024 2:10pm PDT
Oakland International Airport
OAKLAND, Calif. - An airplane from Oakland to Minneapolis was forced to return on Monday after a bird strike, officials said.

Executive Jet Airways Flight 686 was headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport when a bird strike was reported by crew, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The twin-jet Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft returned to Oakland International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

article

Oakland airport officials said the incident did not significantly impact airport operations.

The FAA will investigate the incident.