Emeryville police respond to disturbance involving juveniles

article

Police in Emeryville on Saturday responded to a reported disturbance involving numerous juveniles. It followed a similar disturbance the previous Saturday.

On Saturday at 4:10 p.m., officers with the Emeryville Police Department responded to a large crowd of juveniles gathered near the Bay Street Emeryville shopping mall in 5600 block of Bay Street.

Police said the group began fighting, and responding officers were able to initially disperse the group.

The crowd regrouped and grew to more than 200 people, police said.

Officers with the Oakland Police Department also responded to the disturbance to assist, and the crowd gradually dispersed.

Police said there were no reported injuries or arrests.

Advertisement

There were a few reports of vandalism and reports that the Target store location was on lockdown during the disturbance..

Some 200 youths clashed with police at the same the same location on Sept. 12.