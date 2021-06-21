Emma Goss' Berry Bran Muffin Recipe

article

I just went berry picking over the weekend in Watsonville, it was the first day for Olallieberry picking, so I whipped up some muffins that turned out delicious. The recipe works well with any berry, but I think it’s pretty neat to have a regional and unusual Bay Area berry that’s in season right now.



Emma’s Summer Berry Bran Muffins

Ingredients:

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

7 ounces nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup molasses

2 extra-large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2½ cups oat bran cereal

2 1/2 cups fresh Olallieberries (blackberries, raspberries, or blueberries work great too)

This recipe makes 2 dozen muffins.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray muffin pan with Pam or another nonstick spray. Line with paper muffin liners.

With a wooden spoon, stir flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon in a bowl.

In a large bowl, whisk yogurt, brown sugar, vegetable oil, molasses, eggs, and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients. Stir in the oat bran and berries.

Using an ice cream scoop, drop batter into muffin cups. Bake for 25-30 min. Use a toothpick to test if they're done If it comes out clean, they're ready! Allow to cool for 5 minutes and enjoy!