Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem at first game of season

One high school baseball team is taking a stance against racism.

According to WOI-TV, The entire Roosevelt High School baseball team in Des Moines, Iowa, knelt during the national anthem at the first game of the delayed season, on June 15, local media reported.

Video shows the Roosevelt Roughriders kneeling together, as the Star-Spangled Banner is sung at Principal Park. Audible gasps can be heard on the video, as the entire team took a knee at Principal Park.

Jayden Singleton, a Roosevelt player, told local media, “This represents [Des Moines Public Schools], a lot of diversity and a lot of people of color and we’re just trying to show our appreciation and just, like, about social justice.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, athletes around the country continue to speak out about racism and take a knee during games.

The baseball team’s demonstration comes nearly fours year after NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem, due to his views on the country’s treatment of racial minorities and police brutality.

