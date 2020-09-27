Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Heat Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM PDT until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Evacuations ordered in Santa Rosa for Shady, Boysen fires

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated just in
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

High fire dangers continues Monday

Here is the latest weather forecast for the Bay Area.

Residents in parts of Santa Rosa and other parts of Sonoma County were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday night as fires ignited near the boundary with Napa County.

Authorities believed that the Shady and Boysen fires started as spot fires unleashed by the Glass Fire, which broke out early Sunday morning in an area near St. Helena.

One fire was described as a "vegetation fire northeast of Santa Rosa," by the city's fire department.The Calistoga North, Calistoga South/Skyhawk, Oakmont North, Oakmont South, Melita, Stonebridge and Pythian zones have been ordered to evacuate and head south, the police department said. (Click here for more details about those evacuations.)

More Santa Rosa neighborhoods, including Spring Lake, Summerfield and Middle Rincon, were given evacuation warnings late Sunday by the police department.

Raging wildfires force evacuations in the North Bay

Allie Rasmus reports.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office also said "there are multiple fires on Los Alamos Road and St Helena Road which prompted other evacuation orders.  The sheriff's office said they are "fast-moving." A complete list of the sheriff's office evacuation orders are here.

To see a Sonoma County map showing areas affected by evacuations, click here. For a map of the Santa Rosa evacuation areas, click here.

Drivers fleeing their homes from the Shady Fire and Boysen Fire were encountering heavy traffic. The sheriff's office advised motorists to head east on Highway 12 toward Sonoma, rather than west toward Santa Rosa, which was gridlocked.