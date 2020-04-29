Everything you need to know about the extended Bay Area shelter-in-place order

article

About six weeks after the Bay Area was put into under a shelter-in-place order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the health officers of six counties issued an extension of those rules through May 31.

However, some modifications were made, as long as social distancing rules apply and businesses must ensure that personnel and customers wear face coverings inside.

Here is what the new order says:

All construction projects can resume, provided they comply with the safety protocols.

Commercial as well as residential real estate transactions are allowed to fully resume, but with continued restrictions on in-person viewings and appointments.

Childcare establishments, summer camps, schools, and other educational and recreational programs can operate to provide care and supervision for children to allow all persons who are working in essential businesses or outdoor businesses or performing minimum basic operations to access childcare. Caveat: They must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer children.

Outdoor businesses are now allowed to operate, and people are allowed to visit them to perform work or to obtain goods, services, or supplies. These include retail businesses like nurseries, outdoor service providers like landscapers, and agricultural operations.

All residential moves are now allowed to proceed.

The new order allows shared outdoor recreational facilities that do not encourage gathering or contain high-touch equipment. Anyone using a shared outdoor recreational facility must follow social distancing requirements.

For example, golf is allowed, and everyone on the golf course must follow social distancing requirements.