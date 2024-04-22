These Express stores in California are closing

Express Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

The fashion retailer, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

In addition to announcing its bankruptcy filing, Express announced Monday that dozens of its retail stores would be closing.

Express said 95 stores will be closing and that closing sales would begin Tuesday.

These are the store locations closing in California:

Downey (Stonewood)

Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley)

Valencia (Valencia Town Center)

San Diego (University Town Center)

San Diego (Mission Valley)

Sherman Oaks (Sherman Oaks Fashion Center)

Emeryville (Bay Street)

Santa Ana (Mainplace Mall)

Cerritos (Los Cerritos)

Montclair (Montclair Plaza)

Escondido (North County Fair)

Santa Clara (Valley Fair Mall)

National City (Plaza Bonita)

Fresno (Fresno Fashion Fair)

Thousand Oaks (The Oaks)

Lakewood (Lakewood)

According to Express’ website, the company currently operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

You can see a full list of store closures across the U.S. by tapping or clicking here.

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.