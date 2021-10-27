Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife sued by ex-household workers

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are facing a new lawsuit.

Two former household workers sued the couple over alleged racist and homophobic abuse by the couple's former security boss, according to Business Insider.

The lawsuit claims Liam Booth, the security boss, called a Black worker a racial slur and made other disparaging remarks about her race.

The other worker said Booth made constant comments about his homosexuality and groped him at a restaurant.

Booth resigned in 2019 after becoming aware of the claims.

Zuckerberg and Chan have refuted the assertions.

In February the couple joined other philanthropists to launch the California Black Freedom Fund, a $100 million, five-year initiative that they say will provide resources to Black-led organizations in the state that are seeking to eradicate systemic racism.

