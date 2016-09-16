Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's currency plans before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's currency plans before Congress

House Financial Services Committee's immediate focus was Facebook's plans for the currency, to be called Libra. Zuckerberg took pains to reassure lawmakers that his company won't move forward with Libra without explicit approval from all U.S. financial regulators.

Zuckerberg testifies before Congress Wednesday
video

Zuckerberg testifies before Congress Wednesday

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers Wednesday as he defended the company's new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.