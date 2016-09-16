Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's currency plans before Congress
House Financial Services Committee's immediate focus was Facebook's plans for the currency, to be called Libra. Zuckerberg took pains to reassure lawmakers that his company won't move forward with Libra without explicit approval from all U.S. financial regulators.
Zuckerberg testifies before Congress Wednesday
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers Wednesday as he defended the company's new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
Facebook announces plans to combat election 2020 misinformation
Facebook's CEO announced new security measures aimed at combating misinformation on the social media platform ahead of the 2020 election.
Palo Alto thwarts Zuckerberg’s housing ‘compound’ plans
Mark Zuckerberg wants to demolish and rebuild four houses that he owns in Palo Alto, but the city board is saying not so fast.
Instagram rolls out 'Stories'
The new Instagram feature is expected to lure SnapChat fans over to Instagram.