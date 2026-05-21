Video shows Fairfield police officer punching high school student during campus fights; 2 arrested

The Brief The incident – seen in a now-viral video shared on social media and officer body-camera video shared by police – began with a fight Wednesday afternoon between multiple students at Fairfield High School. Fairfield police arrested two students and confiscated two backpacks, which police said contained sharp objects. A video shared on social media, which now has nearly 50,000 views, shows an officer punching the student in the head while they are face-down on the ground.



The Fairfield Police Department is investigating after multiple fights occurred Wednesday afternoon between several high school students, prompting officers to intervene and arrest two teenagers.

The incident – seen in a now-viral video shared on social media and officer body-camera video shared by police – began with a fight Wednesday afternoon between multiple students at Fairfield High School.

In the viral video, an officer is seen punching a student multiple times. The body-camera video shared by police shows the initial officer's response and how the situation escalated.

The videos circulating online prompted a response from the Solano County Black Chamber of Commerce, which advocated for the community to come together.

"As mothers, fathers, leaders, and community members, many of us felt an overwhelming sense of pain and heartbreak while watching," the organization said. "Regardless of differing opinions or perspectives, this is a tragic and emotional situation that impacts real people, real families, and an entire community."

Fairfield police officers respond to campus fights

What they're saying:

According to Fairfield police, a school resource officer responded to a "physical altercation involving multiple students on campus" just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a high school student was fighting a school official who was trying to break up the fight.

According to Fairfield police, the officer then saw another student trying to retrieve an item from a backpack during the fight – which the officer believed was a weapon. The officer then confiscated two backpacks.

Fairfield police detailed the series of events in a lengthy press release on Thursday.

Police say the officer then escorted one of the students involved in the fight to a campus office. They say a large group followed the pair, including other students "who were actively trying to fight the student the officer had detained."

After the student had been taken to the office, police say the officer tried to approach a second student who was trying to fight. The student refused to listen, according to police, and went back to a large group, where more students were fighting.

Chain of events

Timeline:

The officer then tried to detain the second student, police said, but they tried to pull away.

At this point, other police officers had arrived at the school to help with the response.

Police say the student then hit the officer, which prompted the officer to perform what they called a "takedown technique" and place the student on the ground. As the officer tried to place the student in handcuffs, the student resisted, police said.

In the press release shared Thursday, police detailed what happened before the officer placed the student in handcuffs.

"The second student placed his hands over his head and covered his face. An officer grabbed his wrist and tried to place his hand behind his back. The second student tensed his arms, and the officer was unable to overcome his resistance," Fairfield police said. "The officer administered a distraction strike to the second student’s hands. The officer tried again to pull his arm behind his back but was still not able to overcome his resistance."

After additional "distraction strikes," police arrested the student.

As police worked to arrest the second student, they say the first student, who had initially been taken to the office, ran out of the school office to where the officer and the other student were.

The first student was later arrested.

Police said they found sharp objects, including a screwdriver, in the two backpacks they confiscated.

In a letter sent to the campus community, Fairfield High School officials acknowledged what occurred on the campus on Wednesday.

"At the end of lunch today at Fairfield High, there was a fight amongst multiple students. A Fairfield Police officer was working at the school, and called for additional officers to respond. We are also aware there are videos circulating on social media of the incident," the school said in a statement.

Viral video shows police officer punching student

Local perspective:

A video shared on Facebook Thursday morning shows a different view of the altercation at Fairfield High School involving police officers.

The publicly shared video, which now has nearly 50,000 views, shows an officer punching the student in the head while they are face-down.

The viral social media video has garnered hundreds of comments and shares.

In light of the video, the Solano County Black Chamber of Commerce called for law enforcement and the community to work together, and not to allow pain and anger to divide people further.

"Our hearts go out to the young man, his family, and everyone directly impacted as they navigate this incredibly painful and uncertain time," the Solano County Black Chamber of Commerce said. "We understand the community’s desire for clarity, answers, and accountability, and we hope those questions are addressed with honesty, transparency, and care."

Officer body-camera video shared by police shows students fighting as an officer initially responded to the campus.

About 15 seconds into the police video, an officer is seen taking a student to the school office while other kids follow.

Later in the video, about 45 seconds in, an officer is seen trying to detain a student, but the student escapes the officer's hold, which leads to more students and officers swarming the area.

The body camera video then shows the student placed in handcuffs. About one minute and 40 seconds into the video, another officer's perspective is shown.

In that altercation, someone who appears to a police officer can be heard repeatedly yelling "give me your f***ing hands," while the student is on the ground face down.

By the end of the video, the student is being handcuffed.

Police have not said what charges the students were arrested on, but said no one was hurt during the incident.