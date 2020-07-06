Fairfield vegetation fire under control, evacuations lifted

A vegetation fire burned 60 acres Monday on Fairfield's Nelson Hill, fire officials said. The fire was under control as of 7:20 p.m.

The fire started a little after 4:30 p.m. off Mountain Meadows

Drive and 30 houses had to be evacuated, police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said.

Businesses too were notified or evacuated.

SkyFox helicopter flew above the threatened homes and captured images of wind whipping the fire and blowing smoke.

No injuries were reported and the homes and businesses have escaped any damage.

Fairfield Police Department lifted evacuation orders for the area. However, Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomason Lane remains closed. The road is expected to open by 10 or 11 p.m., police said.

It is not clear how this fire started.

KTVU contributed to this report.