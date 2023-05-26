Family of Banko Brown files wrongful death suit against Walgreens, security company

The family of Banko Brown on Friday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walgreens and the security company that employed the guard who shot and killed the 24-year-old.

Civil rights attorney John Burris filed the suit on behalf of Brown's family in San Francisco Superior Court against Walgreens, Kingdom Group Protective Services, and the security guard, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, who shot Brown.

"No one deserves to be killed for shoplifting or arguing with a security guard. The security company put pressure on the guards to more actively physically detain shoplifters," said Burris. "It's clear Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony felt that pressure and Anthony cracked under the pressure and shot and killed someone who posed no significant threat to him. He should be in jail."

Anthony was on-duty at Walgreens on 4th and Market streets on April 27 when he shot Brown, who was suspected of shoplifting from the store.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declined to file charges against Anthony in the case, citing self-defense. That decision ignited controversy and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to step in. Bonta on Tuesday agreed to review evidence in the case that led to Jenkins' decision not to file charges.