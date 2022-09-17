Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run

article

The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder.

Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.

Police have charged three suspects, Shadihia Mitchell, Hershel Kiante Hale, and Laron Gilbert, with murder and attempted robbery.

Mitchell and Kiante were both arrested and are being held without bail. Gilbert is still on the run.

Nishita's widow, Virginia Nishita, says they want three people to stand trial, not just two and is pleading for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gilbert to come forward, so she and her family can get some closure.

"Someone out there knows where Laron Gilbert is hiding. I am begging you to please call the Oakland Police Department." says Virginia Nishita. "Kevin spent his career as a police officer helping the citizens of the Bay Area. Now he needs your help finding the last remaining suspect still on the loose. Kevin deserves justice."

The reward was increased by donations from family and friends.

Anyone with information on Gilbert’s location is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.



