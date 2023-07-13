Family tries to heal after beloved 94-year-old grandmother killed in Oakland hit-and-run

A mother and son are recovering after being injured in an East Bay hit-and-run crash that also killed a beloved grandmother.

The family of Fung Hi Cheung said they're traumatized, but are trying to move forward one day at a time.

They said they're in shock and afraid to be on the streets of Oakland.

"It's a nightmare," said Kam Gall Cheng, of Oakland, from her hospital bed.

She faces a difficult a road to recovery after a hit-and-run crash that also killed her 94-year-old mother.

"This is ridiculous. She was gone," said Cheng tearfully.

Life for her and her family took a drastic turn the night of July 3, just before 7 p.m.

Her son, Tony Cheng, drove his white Mercedes along Bancroft Avenue with her and her mother sitting in the back.

Police said a driver in a Dodge Challenger was speeding, ran a stop sign, and collided with the Mercedes.

Investigators said the driver and a passenger in the Dodge exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver managed to escape, but officers arrested the passenger on charges of firearms possession.

Cheng, her son, and her mother were all transported to the hospital.

The 94-year-old passed away shortly afterward.

"I feel terrible. I lost my best thing in the world. Without my mom's support, I cannot stay in this world," said Cheng.

"I still have neck and back pain," said her son Tony Cheng.

He said his family was on their way home after grocery shopping when the crash happened.

"It's outrageous. It's devastating. It's criminal behavior. It's just something that completely obliterated our family," he said. "She raised me and she just turned 94. She was healthy."

As for his mother, she faces a long road to recovery. She sustained fractures to her neck and ribs and has already undergone one surgery, with another scheduled for Friday. Her left arm is now paralyzed.

"I'm angry. I'm sad. I'm scared," said Kam Gall Cheng.

Tony Cheng said he's making arrangements for his grandmother's memorial.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the family raise funds for medical and funeral expenses.

Police are withholding the identity of the driver wanted in connection with this crash pending further investigation.

