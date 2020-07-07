Fast-moving fire in Oakley forces evacuations

A fast-moving fire in Oakley prompted the evacuation of residents Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Just before 1 p.m. the Oakley Police Department asked residents near Summerlake Drive and Sandmound Boulevard to leave their homes and go towards Delta Vista Middle School on Cypress Road.

The department wrote on Facebook: "Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.