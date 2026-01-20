1 killed in crash on San Mateo Bridge
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A fatal crash closed a portion of Highway 92 near the San Mateo Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol’s Redwood City division received a report around 2:50 p.m. of a crash on westbound Highway 92 near the midspan of the bridge.
Authorities said the crash involved a van and a sedan.
Victims
One person was killed in the crash. Authorities said the victim was in a sedan that was stalled on the highway when it was struck. Officials have not said why the vehicle was stopped.
A passenger in the van was transported to Stanford Hospital. The van’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash.
One lane of Highway 92 reopened around 4:14 p.m., while other westbound lanes remained closed, according to Caltrans District 4.
CHP officials said they expect all westbound lanes to reopen by 7 p.m.
Traffic was diverted to Clawiter Road. Vehicles stuck on the bridge as they were closer to the crash scene were turned around at the toll plaza.
The Source: This story was written based on information from Caltrans District 4.