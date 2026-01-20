1 killed in crash on San Mateo Bridge

The Brief One person was killed in a crash involving a van and a sedan on westbound Highway 92 along the San Mateo Bridge. The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m.; a passenger in the van was taken to a hospital and the driver cooperated with investigators. Westbound lanes were closed as authorities investigated, with traffic diverted to Clawiter Road.



A fatal crash closed a portion of Highway 92 near the San Mateo Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Crash details

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol’s Redwood City division received a report around 2:50 p.m. of a crash on westbound Highway 92 near the midspan of the bridge.

Authorities said the crash involved a van and a sedan.

Victims

Dig deeper:

One person was killed in the crash. Authorities said the victim was in a sedan that was stalled on the highway when it was struck. Officials have not said why the vehicle was stopped.

A passenger in the van was transported to Stanford Hospital. The van’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

One lane of Highway 92 reopened around 4:14 p.m., while other westbound lanes remained closed, according to Caltrans District 4.

CHP officials said they expect all westbound lanes to reopen by 7 p.m.

Traffic was diverted to Clawiter Road. Vehicles stuck on the bridge as they were closer to the crash scene were turned around at the toll plaza.