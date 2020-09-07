Fatal sideshow shooting in San Francisco; another shooting near Ocean Beach

San Francisco police said three people were shot early Monday morning at a sideshow, resulting in the death of one of them.

In a news release, police said officers were called out to Russia and Paris streets shortly after midnight. All three victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

Police said they do not have a suspect description or anyone in custody.

The sideshow shooting follows a separate Sunday shooting at 11:15 p.m. near Ocean Beach.

Video from Citizen App shows a scene along the beach, which included an abandoned bicycle and a case of White Claw. Police say the suspect ran from the scene, and the person who was shot was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have also not said if these two shootings are connected in anyway.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with SFPD