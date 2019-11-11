Father of 6 shot and killed by off duty Richmond police officer following confrontation

Vallejo police and the Solano Country District Attorney's office are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting. It happened in the parking lot of the Valero gas station at the corner of Fairgrounds Drive and Sereno Drive Sunday.

Vallejo police were called to the scene of a shooting at 5:25 p.m. and found an injured man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

"We heard five, six shots rapidly. The kids just walked into the house and we went outside and saw the gentleman laying in the street over there," said Victor Mantjes, who was across the street visiting family.

An off-duty Richmond police officer fired the fatal shots that struck a man identified by family members as Eric Reason, in his late 30's.

Several placards marking bullet casings could be seen near a blue car and black mini van in the parking lot.

Police wouldn't say what led to the shooting, but several people on the scene said a confrontation may have been sparked by a parking situation.

The victim is described by relatives as a family man who grew up in Vallejo, was known for his athletic ability growing up, and was the father of six kids.



"He worked in scaffolding and he enjoyed that. He found purpose in it. When it was done he could look at it and find that he accomplished something. I think that brought him pride and he was able to, he felt good enough that he could bring his son into it," said Greg Reason, the victims Uncle.

The shooting is being investigating jointly by Vallejo Police and the Solano Country District Attorney.

The off-duty Richmond police officer has not been identified but Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker confirmed an officer was involved in the fatal shooting and is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

There have been two police-involved killing in Vallejo in 2019 before Sunday night.

