Father of four shot dead at Vallejo gas station

A 30-year-old father of four was gunned down inside the market of a Valero gas station in Vallejo, police and a relative said.

As police carried on a grim task, loved ones gathered in the parking lot.

"He was just a really good person, loving and he's going to be missed. It hurts a lot," said his cousin Shay Davis.

It happened at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the gas station at Sacramento and Valle Vista.

"He was inside the store, from what I'm hearing, at the ATM machine when a guy came up and I guess, shot him," Davis said.

Police and paramedics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Advertisement

"He was a very loving father, very doting, always had his kids, you hear his kids, they just talk about, 'Daddy.' like, 'My daddy, My daddy.' "

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.

"I don't know who would have done this. I don't know why they would have done it," Davis said.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said he is working to stem the tide of what he calls a "public health crisis."

The shooting brings the homicide toll in Vallejo to 22.

The city is on pace to break the worst year on record for murders. That was in 1994 when there were 30 killings.

"It's very unfortunate, because I grew up here, and I don't remember it being like this," Davis said.

This year, as in the past, the majority of the victims were Black.

"So it is disproportionately impacting that community – our community," Williams said.

At a news conference last week, Williams spoke of a collaborative crime-fighting effort called Operation PEACE, for proactive enforcement and community engagement.

"People are calling for high visibility. They’re calling for justice, for the fallen. And we need to provide that, as best as we can. And that’s what Operation PEACE is about."

Mayor Bob Sampayan, himself a retired Vallejo officer, had this to say to those causing the violence.

"You will be brought to justice. Our residents will not tolerate any of you and what you’ve turned Vallejo into," Sampayan said.