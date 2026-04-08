Father and son biking to all MLB parks for St. Jude stop at Giants game

The Brief A father and son are biking more than 9,000 miles to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums across the country. The journey is raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, inspired by a personal loss. The pair made a stop at Oracle Park in San Francisco and plan to finish their trip in Miami in September.



A father and son are traveling more than 9,000 miles across the country by bicycle on a mission to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, all while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Scott Pesch and his son, Ethan, stopped at Oracle Park on Wednesday to watch the San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies, marking another milestone in their cross-country journey.

A journey with a purpose

Big picture view:

The trip doubles as a fundraiser for St. Jude, with the pair raising money for childhood cancer research along every mile they ride.

They said the physical toll of biking thousands of miles is minor compared with what children at the hospital endure.

"If we have a hard day out there, it just kind of gives you that push as to what you’re doing it for," Scott Pesch said. "We flew back to St. Jude. We visited the campus ourselves. It was the real thing, and it’s even more reason for us to do it."

The ride was inspired by the death of his mentor’s daughter, motivating the pair to turn the journey into a cause-driven effort.

Featured article

Following in his father’s tire tracks

The trip also carries personal significance. Scott Pesch first completed a similar cross-country ride in 1994. Now, decades later, his son is joining him.

Ethan Pesch said he grew up hearing stories about that earlier journey.

"He’s like Superman to me," Ethan Pesch said. "For us to do this trip and give it back to St. Jude, it means 10 times more."

Stops along the way

The pair began their journey in Seattle at T-Mobile Park. Over the weekend, they stopped in Sacramento to watch the Athletics before heading to San Francisco.

Their effort has drawn attention from teams along the way. At Oracle Park, the Giants invited them to throw out ceremonial first pitches.

The duo said the opportunity to share their cause in front of thousands of fans helped ease their nerves.

Featured article

The road ahead

What's next:

Next, the father and son plan to bike south to attend games in Los Angeles and Anaheim before continuing east.

"We’re going to have our hard days, but it’s nothing compared to what those kids are going through," Ethan Pesch said. "You just gotta realize it’s bigger than just us."

The journey is expected to end Sept. 26 at a Miami Marlins game.

Supporters can follow their progress and contribute to their fundraiser through their campaign page.