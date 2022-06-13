Favorite kid-friendly spots in the summer

Now that school's out, it's the perfect time to go on quality outings with the kiddos! KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian and Alex Savidge took a moment to share their favorite kid-friendly getaways with you!

Gasia Mikaelian

I looooove to take my boys cherry picking in Brentwood and the Alameda County Fair every year… as well as the Stern Grove concerts in San Francisco. Adventure Playground in Berkeley is a must-do, as is Fairyland in Oakland. We also make good use of our library, and love to see what’s juicy at the farmers market… how lucky we are to have so many wonderful ways to enjoy the Bay Area with the people we love!

Alex Savidge

One of our favorite places to go with the boys has always been the steam trains up in Tilden Park in the Berkeley Hills. They love saying "hi" to the conductor, hopping on the miniature steam trains and hearing the horn blow as we ride through the woods.