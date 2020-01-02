FBI: Child predator wanted in Sacramento County possibly in Texas

article

A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl in Sacramento County may have fled the state, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Superior Court charged 25-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr. of Midland, Texas, with four counts of Lewd or Lascivious Act with a Child Under 14, three counts of Sex Act with a Child Ten Years Old or Younger, and four counts of Oral Sex With a Child Ten Years Old or Younger.

In August a federal arrest warrant was issued for Navarrete, Jr. two months after a felony arrest warrant was issued by the Sacramento County Superior Court.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr.

FBI Special Agent John Ogden said, "Of all the crimes we deal with, this is one of the most serious because the victim is young and innocent. It’s a high priority for the FBI to bring those who perpetrate those crimes to justice."

Navarrete, Jr. is still at large and was last spotted in Texas. Officials said he also has ties to Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico.

