FCI Dublin prison closure: Lawyers seek immediate halt of women's transfers

Lawyers representing a class of women incarcerated at the soon-to-close FCI Dublin prison filed an emergency temporary restraining order Friday morning, urging a judge to temporarily block the transfer of anyone who is left at the troubled women's prison.

In a 72-page motion, lawyers from the California Coalition of Women Prisoners wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez that the Bureau of Prison's sudden decision to shut down FCI Dublin this week has "wrought chaos" for the 605 incarcerated women, many of whom are not medically able to be transferred across the country.

Other women, they argued, are so traumatized by the move that they are at risk of grave psychological distress and even suicide.

Their motion alleges that the transfers of some women, which have been occurring throughout the week, have been haphazard and have flouted federal law, and is simply a tactic to avoid oversight by a special master, which the judge had mandated over the prison.

"While the Court may not prevent BOP from closing a prison in the due course, it has the authority, jurisdiction and duty to ensure that the process is carried out in compliance with relevant federal laws and in accordance with constitutional standards," the motion reads.

The restraining order asks that the judge should "immediately intervene" to temporarily halt any further transfers out of Dublin until she and Special Master Wendy Still "can ensure that the transfer process" of the remaining women is carried out in a "constitutionally compliant manner."

Attorney Susan Beaty said she has received many "frantic reports" from dozens of women about the "chaos unfolding" at the prison over the last four days, including putting people on a bus, shackled, with limited access to food, water and toilets.

One woman was strip-searched and forced to remove her tampon in front of two officers, as she awaited transfer elsewhere. She sat on the bus, bleeding for hours before being returned to her dorm, where she did not have access to clean underwear or menstrual products for four days. Other women, who might be eligible for compassionate release, are being transferred to other prisons, the motion alleges.

"This case raises serious questions about miscalculations and misclassifications for the hundreds of other class members who have not received the same scrutiny," Beaty wrote, " and who BOP seeks to hastily transfer without proper consideration."

KTVU has heard similar reports, too.

One woman said officers were screaming at them to "pack up their shit," another mother told KTVU that her daughter is recovering from emergency surgery and is not well enough to be transferred.

A private court hearing was scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday morning to discuss the matter.

Their request might bolster the rally planned two hours later in front of FCI Dublin, along the route where buses have been seen transferring the women away from the prison this week, which the BOP announced would close immediately.

Sources have told KTVU that the shutdown could occur by Friday or Sunday.

Director Colette Peters told KTVU on Monday that the prison had to be closed because it was "not meeting expected standards and the best course of action is to close the facility."

A total of 605 women have been held at the troubled prison, rocked by sex scandals over the last several years. Eight correctional officers have been charged with sex crimes; seven so far have been sentenced to prison themselves.

It's unknown just how many have been transferred already, although KTVU has been collecting anecdotal stories of mothers, wives and sisters already being shackled on buses and taken to one of six other minimum- to low-security prisons across the United States. None are on the West Coast.

KTVU is also aware of a handful of other women who have indeed been released, sometimes to a halfway house and sometimes to their family's homes, as a judge-appointed special master has been reviewing paperwork to make sure they get to the right place. Women with a short amount of time left on their sentences have been let go early, attorneys said.

For example, Lisa Boyers told KTVU that her niece was released and should be coming home to Santa Cruz on Friday.

But the temporary restraining order also cites examples where women's cases aren't being properly tracked.

One woman, the motion states, said her counselor showed her an empty folder and told her that there was no documentation of her programming or certificates even though she had completed numerous classes over the years. Those certificates help women get out of prison early.

The lawyers said they are aware of at least five sexual assault survivors at FCI Dublin who were eligible for compassionate release to home confinement or a halfway house, but are instead slated for transfer to another prison.

Dozens of family members and women inside FCI Dublin have contacted KTVU this week, worried about what their fates will be.

Several told KTVU throughout the week that the officers were yelling at the women to pack their lives up in one bag before heading out.

"We aren't doing very well in here," Ashley Nicole Leyba wrote to KTVU from inside FCI Dublin. "I was stripped of all my possessions and I had 20 minutes to be ready to be transferred."

She said she was strip-searched, put in "transport clothes" and loaded onto a bus Monday, until she was returned to the facility, where her unit is now devoid of any toothpaste, underwear or personal products. The rest of her belongings had been stolen. And now, two days later, she said she is being screamed at by the officers to pack up again.

"This experience is so traumatizing, it's making us all sick," she wrote.

Paul Knudsen said his daughter was shipped out Wednesday before noon.

"They were not allowed to take their belongings or that many belongings with them, like one pair of pants, and just so many shirts, etc." he said. "They were not allowed to get their belongings that they had to leave behind."

Knudsen said he didn't know where his daughter was being sent.

Matthew Ellison also told KTVU that his wife was transferred as well. Where? He didn't know.

"She was told she had 15 minutes to pack," he said.

Linda Expose said this sudden closure has left some of her friends "stranded and confused. They are being shuffled onto buses without any idea of what is happening to them."

