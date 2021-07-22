Dublin prison guard threatened to kill woman if she snitched on him for having sex: suit
The plaintiff, identified as M.R., alleged that she was sexually abused and then threatened by former Correctional Officer Ross Klinger, who has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward charges filed by the Department of Justice.
A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said.
Valerie Mercadel was sexually abused at the federal prison in Dublin 30 years ago. She became a pastor to help her deal with that trauma. But nothing has erased those dark memories.
Tess Korth worked as a federal correctional officer at Dublin's prison for 25 years, in which she reported the abuse of women. Then, she got a letter telling her she was re-assigned to a male facility in Oregon. She left. And now, she's telling her side of the story.
Cherie Dillon is speaking out about her experience at the federal prison in Dublin, revealing that when she reported the sexual abuse of a peer, both women were retaliated against with extra time and solitary confinement.
Roughly 25 managers at the federal prison in Dublin are getting reassigned across the country – perpetuating a problem, not solving it, a union official told KTVU.
An advocacy group is seeking early release for all of the nearly 1,000 women at a federal prison in Dublin whose allegations of sexual assault have been found credible.
“It’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrible," said Thahesha Jusino, FCI Dublin's newly installed warden. I’ve never experienced anything like this. In my career, I’ve never been part of a situation like this. This is really unprecedented.”
A second woman who was sexually assaulted by a correctional officer at the FCI Dublin is now coming forward, saying she is so terrified that she has been cutting herself and is seeking witness protection from the government.
Enrique Chavez, a cook at FCI Dublin, was indicted on two counts of abusive sexual contact against an incarcerated woman at the all-female facility.
Despite a formal request five years ago to install 52 additional security cameras at the federal prison in Dublin, an aide from U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said there were "numerous locations" inside the all-women's facility that still did not appear to have the visual oversight, KTVU has learned.
Two correctional officers who work at FCI Dublin prison have been "walked off" the job, the day after KTVU published a story involving one of them requesting to be a formerly incarcerated woman's "sugar daddy."
A trio of Congressional leaders on Monday toured a federal Dublin prison embroiled in a national scandal after four correctional officers – including the former warden – were charged with sex crimes and one of the formerly incarcerated women is now alleging that one of guards preyed on her by digging into her confidential files, too.
A trio of Congressional leaders on Monday toured a federal Dublin prison embroiled in a national scandal after four correctional officers – including the former warden – were charged with sex crimes and one of the formerly incarcerated women is now alleging that one of guards preyed on her by digging into her confidential files, too.
A woman at the center of a California prison sex scandal has come forward making an explosive new claim: Not only did a correctional officer have an inappropriate sexual relationship with her – but he also dug into her private medical records to uncover her mental frailties and then used those triggers to prey on her.
The federal Bureau of Prisons has yet to release an audit that examines reports of sexual assault at a federal women’s prison in Dublin where inmates say they’ve been subjected to rampant sexual abuse that has led to the arrests of four employees, including the former warden.
An Associated Press investigation has found a permissive and toxic culture at FCI Dublin, enabling years of sexual misconduct by predatory employees and cover-ups that have largely kept the abuse out of the public eye.
An Associated Press investigation has found a permissive and toxic culture at the Dublin prison lockup, enabling years of sexual misconduct by predatory employees and cover-ups that have largely kept the abuse out of the public eye.
Four correctional employees - including the warden - at the federal all-women's prison in Dublin have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with an array of sexual assault crimes in a widening probe that is exposing an apparent abuse-of-power pattern at a single East Bay facility.
Officials are investigating the warden of the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin where a former correctional officer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing inmates.